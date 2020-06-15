Would Another Strike Crush Baseball?
By The Big Lead, Ryan Phillips | Jun 15 2020
It's June 15, and baseball has no plan to return. Four days after telling the world there would be a 2020 MLB season with 100 percent certainty, commissioner Rob Manfred is now far less than certain there will be a game played this year. Regardless of what happens, the public negotiations of the last three months are just the first flurry of blows in what will be a prolonged and ugly labor battle once the current CBA expires in 2021.
TBL's Ryan Phillips and Liam McKeone discussed how they're feeling about the way everything has gone so far, who deserves more blame, what the season would look like in its shortened format even if it does return, how a 2021 strike would affect the immediate and long-term future of baseball, and more.