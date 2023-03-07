10 Worst MLB Contracts For the 2023 Season
3. Patrick Corbin, Washington Nationals
Corbin signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Nationals in December of 2018 and helped them win the World Series in 2019. Everything has gone wrong since then. In the three seasons after the championship, Corbin has been horrific. In that time he's 17-42, with a 5.82 ERA, a 1.57 WHIP and has allowed 487 hits in 390 innings.
In 2022, Corbin made 31 starts and went 6-19 with a 6.31 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP. He allowed 210 hits in 152.2 innings. He was flat out awful. He'll make $24 million in 2023 and a whopping $35 million in 2024. It should be another rough two years.