10 Worst MLB Contracts For the 2023 Season
4. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
After an MVP campaign in 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2019, the Brewers handed Yelich a nine-year, $215 million contract in March of 2020. Since then, he's failed to reach the same heights. In 2018 he slashed .326/.402/598 with 36 home runs. He followed that up in 2019 by slashing .329/.429/.671 with 44 homers. In 2020, the drop-off happened as he slashed .205/.356/.430 with 12 home runs in the shortened campaign. And it was the start of the decline.
In 2021, Yelich's numbers stayed down. He finished at .248/.362/.373 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs, with an fWAR of 1.6. In 2022, he slashed .252/.355/.383 with 14 home runs and an fWAR of 2.3. No one knows what's happened to cause this Cody Bellinger-like collapse, but Yelich isn't the same player. He has six years and $156 million remaining on a contract that looks like an albatross.