10 Worst MLB Contracts For the 2023 Season

5. Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays landed Berrios from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline in 2021 and that offseason, Toronto handed him a seven-year, $131 million extension. It seemed like a decent deal for a rising starting pitcher in is late 20s. Instead it's starting to look like a massive mistake.

In the first year of his new contract, Berrios went 12-7, with a 5.23 ERA, with a 1.42 WHIP. He allowed 199 hits and 149 strikeouts in 172 innings. His 1.1 fWAR and career-worst full season FIP of 4.55 further solidified it as the worst season of his major league tenure. Berrios has four years and $68 million left on his deal before he has a chance to opt out. He likely won't, which will add two years and $48 million to the deal. So that's six years and $116 million left for a player on a downward trajectory.

