10 Worst MLB Contracts For the 2023 Season
6. Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies
It didn't make a lick of sense when the Rockies signed Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract in March of 2022. Bryant has a sweet righty swing but he's been on a downward trajectory since 2019. After inking his deal he played in only 42 games in 2022 as the team's right fielder, missing the last two months thanks to plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot.
Bryant's slash line for his first season in Denver wasn't bad, clocking in at .306/.376/.475. But his fWAR of 0.6 in 42 games wasn't great and he carries a strong injury risk. Bryant is owed $158 million over the next six seasons. It's a deal that's likely to hurt significantly in the final few years.