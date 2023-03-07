The Big Lead
10 Worst MLB Contracts For the 2023 Season

7. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

In 2014, the Miami Marlins signed Stanton to a 13-year, $325 million contract extension the Yankees inherited when they traded for him in December of 2017. Since then, the franchise has watched his numbers diminish considerably. Injuries and poor plate discipline have tanked Stanton's career. From 2019 to 2020 he only played in 41 games and hasn't been the same since.

In 2022, Stanton set career-lows across the board, slashing .211/.297/.462. He struck out 137 times in 110 games and posted a paltry 1.2 fWAR despite hitting 31 home runs. That's not good enough given he's owed $150 million over the next five seasons.

