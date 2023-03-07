10 Worst MLB Contracts For the 2023 Season
8. Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies
Following a big, 34-home run season with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021, Castellanos entered the offseason as one of the biggest bats available. In 2021 he slashed .309/.362/.576 and looked like a rising star. He cashed in, as the Phillies gave him a five-year, $100 million deal prior to the 2022 season. He has failed to live up to that contract and it is looking like a huge mistake.
In 2022, Castellanos' numbers plummeted. He slashed .263/.305/.389 with 13 home runs and 130 strikeouts in 136 games. Never a good defender, Castellanos was a disaster when he did play the outfield. His -0.7 fWAR was unfathomably bad as was his 94 wRC+, considering he's a bat-first player. The Phillies are on the hook for $80 million over the next four years.