10 Worst MLB Contracts For the 2023 Season
9. Javy Baez, Detroit Tigers
Baez is only in the second year of the massive contract he signed with the Tigers in December of 2021 but he already looks like a massive bust. The six-year, $140 million deal raised eyebrows at the time because Baez was a declining player but, if anything, it looks worse now. The 30-year-old has four years and $98 million left on the contract and is coming off one of his worst seasons.
During his first campaign with the Tigers, Baez slashed .238/.278/.393 with 17 home runs, 67 RBI and 147 strikeouts in 144 games. His 2.0 fWAR was the lowest of his career for a full season. The Tigers are stuck with a rapidly deteriorating former All-Star with no rebound in sight.