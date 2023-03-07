The Big Lead
Home/Latest Mlb Leads

10 Worst MLB Contracts For the 2023 Season

Ryan Phillips
Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics / Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages
facebooktwitter
Prev
3 of 11
Next
Javier Báez
Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners / Rob Leiter/GettyImages

9. Javy Baez, Detroit Tigers

Baez is only in the second year of the massive contract he signed with the Tigers in December of 2021 but he already looks like a massive bust. The six-year, $140 million deal raised eyebrows at the time because Baez was a declining player but, if anything, it looks worse now. The 30-year-old has four years and $98 million left on the contract and is coming off one of his worst seasons.

During his first campaign with the Tigers, Baez slashed .238/.278/.393 with 17 home runs, 67 RBI and 147 strikeouts in 144 games. His 2.0 fWAR was the lowest of his career for a full season. The Tigers are stuck with a rapidly deteriorating former All-Star with no rebound in sight.

facebooktwitter