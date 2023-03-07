10 Worst MLB Contracts For the 2023 Season
10. Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
In March of 2019, the Red Sox signed Sale to a five-year, $145 million contract that was definitely a "thanks for helping us win the World Series" deal. The pact has been an abject disaster. In 2019, after agreeing to the deal, Sale went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA. And that was his best year. Since signing, Sale has made 36 starts over four seasons while missing the 2020 campaign entirely. The 33-year-old has been a walking injury for years.
Sale is still due $55 million through the 2024 season -- $27.5 million per year. He also has a vesting option for 2025 valued at $20 million. So the Red Sox may end up owing him $75 million over the next three years.