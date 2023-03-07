10 Worst MLB Contracts For the 2023 Season
10 of 11
2. Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels
After leading the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019, Rendon capitalized, hitting free agency at the exact right time. The Angels signed him to a seven-year, $245 million contract. He hasn't been the same since. Between 2021 and 2022 he only played in 105 games due to various injuries. In that time he's slashed a dismal .235/.328/.381, with 11 home runs and 58 RBI. He's produced only 1.0 fWAR in that time.
Rendon's deal has already been a disaster and the scary thing is it's only getting worse. He'll be due $38 million in each of the next four seasons. That's $152 million over the next four years, which has to be depressing for Angels fans.