10 Worst MLB Contracts For the 2023 Season
The 2023 Major League Baseball season is only weeks away as players and teams settle in and prep for the year ahead. Over the past few years, salaries across the league have been increasing as franchises pour an exponentially greater amount of money into securing elite players. That has led to some terrible contracts.
Everyone knows the risks of giving out a massive contract and the downside of that kind of deal can be enormous and last a long time. What follows is our look at the 10 worst MLB contracts on the books for the 2023 season.
10. Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
In March of 2019, the Red Sox signed Sale to a five-year, $145 million contract that was definitely a "thanks for helping us win the World Series" deal. The pact has been an abject disaster. In 2019, after agreeing to the deal, Sale went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA. And that was his best year. Since signing, Sale has made 36 starts over four seasons while missing the 2020 campaign entirely. The 33-year-old has been a walking injury for years.
Sale is still due $55 million through the 2024 season -- $27.5 million per year. He also has a vesting option for 2025 valued at $20 million. So the Red Sox may end up owing him $75 million over the next three years.
9. Javy Baez, Detroit Tigers
Baez is only in the second year of the massive contract he signed with the Tigers in December of 2021 but he already looks like a massive bust. The six-year, $140 million deal raised eyebrows at the time because Baez was a declining player but, if anything, it looks worse now. The 30-year-old has four years and $98 million left on the contract and is coming off one of his worst seasons.
During his first campaign with the Tigers, Baez slashed .238/.278/.393 with 17 home runs, 67 RBI and 147 strikeouts in 144 games. His 2.0 fWAR was the lowest of his career for a full season. The Tigers are stuck with a rapidly deteriorating former All-Star with no rebound in sight.
8. Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies
Following a big, 34-home run season with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021, Castellanos entered the offseason as one of the biggest bats available. In 2021 he slashed .309/.362/.576 and looked like a rising star. He cashed in, as the Phillies gave him a five-year, $100 million deal prior to the 2022 season. He has failed to live up to that contract and it is looking like a huge mistake.
In 2022, Castellanos' numbers plummeted. He slashed .263/.305/.389 with 13 home runs and 130 strikeouts in 136 games. Never a good defender, Castellanos was a disaster when he did play the outfield. His -0.7 fWAR was unfathomably bad as was his 94 wRC+, considering he's a bat-first player. The Phillies are on the hook for $80 million over the next four years.
7. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
In 2014, the Miami Marlins signed Stanton to a 13-year, $325 million contract extension the Yankees inherited when they traded for him in December of 2017. Since then, the franchise has watched his numbers diminish considerably. Injuries and poor plate discipline have tanked Stanton's career. From 2019 to 2020 he only played in 41 games and hasn't been the same since.
In 2022, Stanton set career-lows across the board, slashing .211/.297/.462. He struck out 137 times in 110 games and posted a paltry 1.2 fWAR despite hitting 31 home runs. That's not good enough given he's owed $150 million over the next five seasons.
6. Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies
It didn't make a lick of sense when the Rockies signed Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract in March of 2022. Bryant has a sweet righty swing but he's been on a downward trajectory since 2019. After inking his deal he played in only 42 games in 2022 as the team's right fielder, missing the last two months thanks to plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot.
Bryant's slash line for his first season in Denver wasn't bad, clocking in at .306/.376/.475. But his fWAR of 0.6 in 42 games wasn't great and he carries a strong injury risk. Bryant is owed $158 million over the next six seasons. It's a deal that's likely to hurt significantly in the final few years.
5. Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays landed Berrios from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline in 2021 and that offseason, Toronto handed him a seven-year, $131 million extension. It seemed like a decent deal for a rising starting pitcher in is late 20s. Instead it's starting to look like a massive mistake.
In the first year of his new contract, Berrios went 12-7, with a 5.23 ERA, with a 1.42 WHIP. He allowed 199 hits and 149 strikeouts in 172 innings. His 1.1 fWAR and career-worst full season FIP of 4.55 further solidified it as the worst season of his major league tenure. Berrios has four years and $68 million left on his deal before he has a chance to opt out. He likely won't, which will add two years and $48 million to the deal. So that's six years and $116 million left for a player on a downward trajectory.
4. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
After an MVP campaign in 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2019, the Brewers handed Yelich a nine-year, $215 million contract in March of 2020. Since then, he's failed to reach the same heights. In 2018 he slashed .326/.402/598 with 36 home runs. He followed that up in 2019 by slashing .329/.429/.671 with 44 homers. In 2020, the drop-off happened as he slashed .205/.356/.430 with 12 home runs in the shortened campaign. And it was the start of the decline.
In 2021, Yelich's numbers stayed down. He finished at .248/.362/.373 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs, with an fWAR of 1.6. In 2022, he slashed .252/.355/.383 with 14 home runs and an fWAR of 2.3. No one knows what's happened to cause this Cody Bellinger-like collapse, but Yelich isn't the same player. He has six years and $156 million remaining on a contract that looks like an albatross.
3. Patrick Corbin, Washington Nationals
Corbin signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Nationals in December of 2018 and helped them win the World Series in 2019. Everything has gone wrong since then. In the three seasons after the championship, Corbin has been horrific. In that time he's 17-42, with a 5.82 ERA, a 1.57 WHIP and has allowed 487 hits in 390 innings.
In 2022, Corbin made 31 starts and went 6-19 with a 6.31 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP. He allowed 210 hits in 152.2 innings. He was flat out awful. He'll make $24 million in 2023 and a whopping $35 million in 2024. It should be another rough two years.
2. Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels
After leading the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019, Rendon capitalized, hitting free agency at the exact right time. The Angels signed him to a seven-year, $245 million contract. He hasn't been the same since. Between 2021 and 2022 he only played in 105 games due to various injuries. In that time he's slashed a dismal .235/.328/.381, with 11 home runs and 58 RBI. He's produced only 1.0 fWAR in that time.
Rendon's deal has already been a disaster and the scary thing is it's only getting worse. He'll be due $38 million in each of the next four seasons. That's $152 million over the next four years, which has to be depressing for Angels fans.
1. Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
Like Rendon, Strasburg hit free agency after the Nationals won the World Series in 2019. The Nats handed him an identical, seven-year, $245 million deal in December that year. He's made eight starts in the three seasons that have followed. Strasburg suffered a nerve issue in his hand in 2020, shoulder inflammation in 2021, then surgery to fix thoracic outlet syndrome later in the year, and only pitched 4.1 inning in 2022 before he hit the IL due to a nerve issue. And he's still not healthy heading into 2023.
Strasburg has already made $105 million over the first three years of the deal, and is owed a further $140 million over the next four. About $80 million of that will be deferred to 2027 through 2029, but it still counts against the team's luxury tax bill. The three-time All-Star may have deserved a contract from the Nationals after that championship, but given his lengthy injury history before that contract, it was a huge gamble. And the Nationals lost that bet.