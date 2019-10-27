What Last Night's World Series Viewership Really Means By Bobby Burack | Oct 27 2019 Rob Carr/Getty Images

10.209 million viewers tuned in for last night's Game 4 of the World Series, which saw the Houston Astros tie up the series at 2-2. According to FOX, the game projects to be the most-watched telecast of the day.

The viewership average is, however, a record-low for a Game 4 of the World Series. But there are factors to consider. The game went up against Michigan-Notre Dame, a matchup that featured two of college football's most storied teams. The number for that game has not yet been released, but last season, the matchup drew 7.09 million viewers on NBC (was on ABC last night).

The outcome also comes with positives for both FOX and MLB. The series-tying outcome ensures there will be a Game 6. As is the case with the NBA Finals, the sixth and seven games are what matter most when it comes to determining television success. Not to mention, the series is all of sudden more intriguing now even at 2-2.

This series was always going to have limited viewership potential. As fun as the Astros are, and as destined at the National may be, neither are the Yankees, Dodgers, or Cubs.

Tonight's Game 5 rating will go head-to-head with the Packers-Chiefs on NBC. The MLB lucked out some with Patrick Mahomes not playing, but it is the NFL, and it is the Packers. Therefore, Game 5 will also not draw a massive number. Game 6 will be Tuesday, and if there is a Game 7, it will be on Wednesday. Those numbers -- or number -- project to be successes.