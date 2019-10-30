What Does the Game 6 World Series Viewership Tell us About Game 7? By Bobby Burack | Oct 30 2019 Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals tied up the World Series at 3-3 last night to 16.4 million viewers.

The previous two games of the series averaged a tad over 10 million viewers. But as we wrote earlier this week, both games went up against football games (Michigan-Norte Dame on Saturday; Packers-Chiefs on Sunday) that had widespread interest. Therefore, it was hard to look at them as negatives. This type of increase will have FOX and the MLB encouraged and contemplating what tonight's Game 7 could draw. Either way, getting three extra games is where the money is, and this will go down as a win in the minds of both. The game tonight also won't face much competition.

2017 was the last time a World Series went seven games. The Astros' win over the Dodgers that year drew 28.2 million viewers. It's unrealistic to imagine this year's can match, or even come close, to that number. Yes, it's the Astros again, but there is a massive decrease in national interest going from the Dodgers to the Nationals. Based on the number from last night, Game 7 averaging around 20 million viewers is the prediction here.