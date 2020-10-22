World Series Fan Catches Home Run, Loses Mind, Throws Glove to Randy Arozarena
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 21, 2020, 11:38 PM EDT
Will Smith homered in the sixth inning of game 2 of the World Series. It was a huge hit that kept the Dodgers within striking distance. And it was caught by a fan. Just a really great moment all around and wait, did he just throw his glove onto the field?
Joe Buck's reaction to seeing the replay is perfect. "What?" If Buck had ever agreed to do play-by-play of NSFW activities, he would probably recycle that exact call. Having said that, what went through that guy's brain that caused him to throw his own baseball glove onto the field in celebration?
Hopefully more angles will come out showing the reaction of Randy Arozarena and how close it came to hitting him. This has to be one of the first times a glove has been thrown onto the field. Baseball has been around for over a hundred years, so it's definitely happened before, but it's still got to be rare. Especially, in a moment of happiness.