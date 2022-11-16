Qatari Officials Already Appear to Be Intimidating Media Members at the World Cup
The 2022 World Cup begins in just a few short days. So far the Qatari hosts, well, they don't seem all that welcoming. Sure, they've arranged for some posh shipping containers and bean bags, but they don't seem too keen about the assembled media that the largest sporting event in the world has been known to attract. There were two incidents yesterday worth noting. First, American journalist Grant Wahl was approached in the media center because he took a picture of a giant slogan.
Later in the day officials approached properly credentialed Danish media members during a live shot in a public space. Danish reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was live on TV2 when a golf cart pulled up and three men threatened to break their camera.
Keep in mind, nothing is even going on yet. Wahl was taking a picture and Tantholdt was checking in on the local news. What the hell is going to happen when something actually happens? Doesn't seem like a great situation to report the actual news. So good luck to everyone on the ground at the World Cup.