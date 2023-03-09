The World Baseball Classic Is Already Weird
Australia eked out an 8-7 victory over Korea in the World Baseball Classic opener for both teams. The game was full of drama and reminders that Major League Baseball's pitch clock is most definitely a good thing. Korea may live to rue dropping this contest and certainly had ample challenges to get off on the right foot. Like when Baekho Kang doubled to present the tying run at second base, and then immediately removed himself from participation by coming off the bag while trying to pump up his own dugout.
Oof. That is unfortunate. Even more unfortunate once the next batter rapped out a single.
Kang is a stud in the KBO and plays for the KT Wiz, an organization that prides itself on playing smart baseball. Tough pill to swallow.
Korea now finds itself in a must-win situation against Japan in a few days. Taste the tension.