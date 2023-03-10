Absolute Scenes at the World Baseball Classic
If you walked into a dinner in America this morning you might not find a single soul who knows that the World Baseball Classic is underway and you'd also be in the way of a Fox News hit. But just because it's not popping off here doesn't mean the event isn't already a smashing success. Check out the vibes emanating from Italy-Chinese Taipei at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium.
Oh yeah, that looks like an incredibly fun time. I would be willing to dip into the company expenses to get a similar mascot to show up to the office on Mondays and give the team of jolt of energy. They'd be sick of it by 11 a.m. but deep down, they would appreciate the effort and initiative.