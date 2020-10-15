Woody Paige Once Stole Michael Wilbon's Car at the Super Bowl
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 15, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Woody Paige always has fascinating stories when he's a panelist on ESPN's Around the Horn, but the tale he told on Thursday might be his best yet.
Before the show, Paige recalled how he once stole Michael Wilbon's car during Super Bowl week, and it was 100 percent believable.
Check it out:
So, if I'm understanding this correctly, Wilbon assumed Paige was a valet guy who was going to park his car for him. If so, that's hilarious since they've both been prominent ESPN personalities forever and you'd figure Wilbon would know who Paige was immediately.
Paige did what we should all do when a colleague makes a huge mistake like that: torture them. Though, to be fair, I would have taken it much further and parked the car in a random garage miles away, then returned and handed him the receipt. Since all those receipts look the same, it would have turned into a massive search for Wilbon's car. Everyone loves a scavenger hunt.
Still, Paige scored a solid prank and I appreciate it.