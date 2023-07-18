Women's World Cup Prize Money 2023: How Much Does Each Team Make?
The 2023 Women's World Cup is underway, with Australia and New Zealand playing host to the world's best teams. Thirty-two teams will battle for a month to crown a champion and see if anyone can prevent the United States from hoisting the trophy for a third-straight tournament. This World Cup features a lot of changes, and one of those is an increase in prize money.
FIFA has a prize money fund of $110 million for the 2023 Women's World Cup. That number is three times higher than the $30 million prize fund from the 2019 tournament in France. Every player who participates in the tournament will receive a minimum of $30,000. The prizes grow from there.
Teams that progress to the Round of 16 will see each of their players get $60,000, and quarterfinalists will get $90,000 each. Fourth place players will each receive $165,000, third place will get $180,000 earch and second will get $195,000. The winning team's players will each take home $270,000.
Players aren't the only once who make money. Each participating soccer association (i.e. the United States Women's National Team) will receive money as well. The breakdown of what they get is below.
Group stage -- $1.56 million
Round of 16 -- $1.87 million
Quarterfinal -- $2.18 million
Fourth place -- $2.455 million
Third place -- $2.61 million
Second place -- $3.015 million
First place -- $4.29 million
While that may seem like a lot of money, some are crying foul due to the discrepancy between the women's and men's World Cup prize pools. FIFA dished out $440 million in prize money during the 2022 World Cup, and champion Argentina received $42 million in prize money to be distributed among players and the federation.