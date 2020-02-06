The Minnesota Timberwolves Paid the Warriors Multiple Times For D'Angelo Russell
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 06 2020
The Minnesota Timberwolves finally have their man. After months of trying, Minnesota acquired D'Angelo Russell in a trade with the Golden State Warriors. Despite getting their man, this has to be considered a massive failure for the Timberwolves.
Yes, the Timberwolves now have two All-Stars locked up for at least the next three seasons, but they helped make the Golden State Warriors richer twice to do it. Not only did the Wolves have to give up a top-three protected 2021 first round pick and a 2022 second round pick to get Russell, but they are the ones who had helped the Warriors land Russell in the first place.
The only silver lining is that the Timberwolves were able to get rid of Andrew Wiggins. Except the Warriors could just trade Wiggins for more assets that could have ended up in Minnesota if the Wolves had just been able to land Russell over the summer.
Now they have Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, two players who have never won a playoff series, and nothing else to speak of. Their only chance is to hit a home run in or around the 2020 NBA Draft, when they have their first rounder and possibly Brooklyn's. Unfortunately, history tells us they won't because the Timberwolves suck at drafting players. Most notably the time they helped the Warriors by passing on Stephen Curry twice.
Despite having two young stars, it's hard to be optimistic about a franchise who has shown us time and again that they're going to mess things up. How long until Russell and Towns both want out and Golden State offers them something they got for Andrew Wiggins for the pair? It seems absurd and that's why it makes perfect sense.