Euphoric Wolf Blitzer Wandering Around CNN Headquarters in Washington Nationals Jersey By Kyle Koster | Oct 31 2019 Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals won the World Series, delighting a fanbase that hasn't had much to celebrate since the Roaring 20s. The Beltway-based team moved from Montreal and is, by definition, a transplant in an area full of transplants. But there are some real diehards out there.

Like Wolf Blitzer. The veteran newsman lived and died on every pitch and is understandably elated today.

Here he is roaming the halls, wearing a Nats jersey over a dress shirt and tie, slamming what appears to be a Diet Sunkist.

Oh, yeah. The. Party. Is. On.

Later Blitzer was joined by a cadre of Washington baseball nuts to revel in the moment. The chryon also suggested a city divided is now one.

What a day!