Wolf Blitzer Dropped a 'Go Bills' During CNN's Georgia Senate Runoff Coverage
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 6, 2021, 12:56 AM EST
Wolf Blitzer and his usual CNN election night cohorts were doing their thing Tuesday night during coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff elections when the host threw a curveball. In the middle of an incredibly consequential night for American democracy, Blitzer dropped a "Go Bills" shoutout to his favorite NFL team. Yes dear reader, the long-time host is a member of Bills Mafia.
Blitzer and his crew interviewed Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling, who signed off saying, "Go Dawgs," a shoutout to the University of Georgia. That got a chuckle out of Blitzer, who then said, "Can I just add, go Bills?" And he got a congratulations from Magic Wall wizard John King for his team's brilliant season.
Check it out:
Blitzer was raised in Buffalo, went to the University of Buffalo and is a die-hard Bills fan. With that information, I think I speak for everyone in America when I say we need to see Wolf Blitzer going through a table in the parking lot of Bills Stadium in Orchard Park. Maybe as soon as this weekend.
The Bills finished the season 13-3 and won the AFC East for the first time since 1995, I don't blame Blitzer for being excited about it. His beloved team will host the 11-5 Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET. in the Wild Card round.