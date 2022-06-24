Woj and Shams Tweeted Conflicting Jalen Duren Trades and They Were Somehow Both Right
The Charllote Hornets selected Jalen Duren from Memphis with the 13th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Moments after the pick was announced ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Duren had been traded to the Detroit Pistons. In another twist, The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted that the Hornets had traded Duren to the New. York Knicks. Those following along online were fascinated. On the biggest night of the year the two biggest players in the game were going head-to-head with conflicting reports! So who was right?
Well, somehow, both of them.
The Hornets traded Duren to the Knicks who immediately flipped him to the Pistons. What a time to be alive.