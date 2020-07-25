New York Liberty, Seattle Storm Players Honor Breonna Taylor Before WNBA Season Opener
By Liam McKeone | Jul 25 2020
As sports begin to resume in full over the next few weeks, one thing we're certain to see is protest and demonstration in bulk. MLB kicked things off when several players, including Mookie Betts, knelt for the national anthem in the first games of the 2020 season on Thursday and Friday. Since arriving in the bubble, NBA players have been using their allotted media time to call for justice for Breonna Taylor. Kenny Stills was arrested at a peaceful protest for the same cause.
Now it's the WNBA's turn. Their 2020 season started on Saturday with the New York Liberty facing off against the Seattle Storm at their own bubble environment in Florida. Both teams, wearing "Say Her Name" shirts over their warm-up gear, walked off the court into their respective locker rooms during the national anthem.
The Liberty's Layshia Claredon and the Storm's Breanna Stewart announced they would be dedicating their season to Taylor, and observed a 26-second moment of silence before tipoff in her memory. Taylor killed in March by three Louisville police officers. Every player on both teams wore Taylor's name on their jerseys beneath their own.
A powerful moment, and just one of many we'll see in the upcoming weeks and months.