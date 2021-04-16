WNBA Draft Highlights Again Prove Virtual Drafts Are the Only Way For Leagues to Introduce New Players
The 2021 WNBA Draft took place last night and was broadcast on ESPN. It was another draft that was held virtually because of the pandemic and yet another case against doing another in-person draft ever again. Time and again the virtual drafts result in moments that absolutely could not happen if all these young athletes were in one location.
Let's start with Aari McDonald. Picked third overall by the Atlanta Dream, McDonald had the phonetic pronunciation of her name in lights.
Kysre Gondrezick went fourth to the Indiana Fever. She got to freak out on the couch with her mom because she was in the comfort of her own home and then see ESPN talk about how great she is for a few minutes instead of awkwardly take photos with strangers.
Michaela Onywnwere went sixth overall to the New York Liberty. Her grandmother, who would probably have just watched from home during a traditional draft, stole the show.
Rennia Davis was supposed to be interviewed by Holly Rowe after the Minnesota Lynx took her ninth, but she was too busy going crazy watching her own highlights with her family.
These virtual drafts, created by necessity as emergency options, just give you a better introduction to these players. For any league hoping to promote their future stars, this is the best option.