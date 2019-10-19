Illinois Stuns No. 6 Wisconsin With Last-Second Field Goal By Liam McKeone | Oct 19 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

One week after No. 3 Georgia dropped what everyone assumed to be a sure win against South Carolina, the AP Top 5 will be facing a shakeup once more. No. 6 Wisconsin, considered the only Big 10 threats to Ohio State's dominance, lost to unranked Illinois on Saturday.

THE BIGGEST UPSET OF THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON pic.twitter.com/Y3pzBKTaBQ — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 19, 2019

The heralded Wisconsin defense had their worst day of the year, letting up several big plays for touchdowns and were unable to make the tackles required to get the ball back for the Badgers as Illinois drained the clock for a last-second field goal. Jonathon Taylor had another big statistical day with 132 yards on 23 carries, but couldn't do enough to get the Wisconsin offense going against an average Illinois defense.

This is brutal for Wisconsin and a massive loss with implications that will be felt throughout the Big 10 and the AP Top 25 poll.