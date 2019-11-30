Wisconsin Took Minnesota's Soul, Talked Some Trash By Kyle Koster | Nov 30 2019 Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota's magical season came crashing down in the final weeks. A few hours after hosting College GameDay for the first time ever, the Gophers were totally dominated by Wisconsin, who will represent the Big Ten West in the conference championship game next week.

It was all Badgers after the home team jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Both sides of the ball dominated and things become more and more lopsided as time went on.

And what do you do when you have things in hand? You talk some trash.

Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor did some high-level yapping here.

Wisconsin’s Kendric Pryor with some friendly jawing at the home crowd after the Badgers score again #WISvsMINN pic.twitter.com/s3STg3w8N9 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 30, 2019

Life is all about enjoying the moment, especially when others aren't.