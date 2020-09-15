The Winged Foot Videos Are Getting Downright Scary Now
By Kyle Koster | Sep 15 2020
We're about 40 hours from the first meaningful shots from Winged Foot and already to the point where serious discussions need to be had about just calling the whole endeavor off for the safety of all involved. Videos of the overgrown rough were scary and ubiquitous enough already. Now we have absolutely harrowing footage of the first green, which is mean.
Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie, Billy Foster, defied God and made a ball do unholy things off an embankment.
Seriously concerned what's going to happen to golfers out there. If they miss the fairway they could disappear into the Earth forever. If they fail to control spin they could be putting up snowman after snowman.
Here's hoping NBC does the right thing and categorizes this event as for mature audiences only.