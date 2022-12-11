Willie Gay Stiff-Arms Russell Wilson to the Turf On Pick-Six Return
Russell Wilson is having a bad time. The Denver Broncos' quarterback's season has not gone as planned and on Sunday it's getting even worse, as the Broncos are getting blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs. To add insult to injury, Wilson got stiff-armed to hell in the middle of a pick-six return.
The Broncos faced fourth and two at Kansas City's 45-yard line with 4:32 left in the first half. Wilson rolled out and tried to hit wide receiver Brandon Johnson on a short pass. But Chiefs' linebacker Willie Gay tipped the ball up and intercepted it. Wilson tried to make a quick tackle, but Gay stiff-armed him to the turf, shrugged off the tackle attempt and ran 47 yards unimpeded for a touchdown.
Check this out:
And another angle:
That made the score 27-0 Chiefs before the half. It's been utter domination from Kansas City that included an incredible individual play by Patrick Mahomes. The Broncos have one of the NFL's worst offense and boy is it showing today.