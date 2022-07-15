Will Tiger Woods Return to St. Andrews, NBC's Big Bounceback and The First Major Battle of Golf's Civil War
Tiger Woods will not make the cut at the 150th Open Championship after shooting a 3-over 75 in the second round on The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods finished the tournament 9-over, which will be one of the worst numbers posted in the tournament. As he walked across the iconic Swilcan Bridge with tears in his eyes, he slowed, but did not stop as he doffed his cap and smiled at the ever-adoring crowd.
What does it all mean?
Plus, thoughts on NBC's greatly improved presentation and the spiciest, never-before-scene element looming for the weekend.