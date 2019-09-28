Melvin Gordon Will Reportedly Play on Sunday With Limited Snap Count By Liam McKeone | Sep 28 2019 Harry How/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon's quest for a contract extension didn't bear any fruit, and he returned to the team earlier this week. The widely-held expectation was that Gordon would be out for at least the Chargers' Week 4 matchup after joining his teammates on Thursday.

It appears that expectation was incorrect, as USA Today's Mike Jones reports Los Angeles will play Gordon on a limited snap count.

Source says Chargers plan to play Melvin Gordon on a limited snap count tomorrow. — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) September 28, 2019

Gordon certainly hasn't been sitting around in his weeks away, but he hasn't played a snap of football since last season. It's a bit surprising to see the Chargers immediately throw him in there before he gets into some level of game shape, but at 1-2, their season is in danger of slipping away already.

Gordon's return won't turn around this season automatically, but it'll be a big boon for the offense and he'll be raring to go after the holdout.