Will Fuller Leaves Game with Hamstring Injury
By Bobby Burack | Oct 20 2019
One of the more important games of the day is the AFC South showdown between the Colts and Texans. And Texans wide receiver Will Fuller may not return to game, currently listed as questionable, after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter.
It was already going to be a tough outing for the Texans offensively. The Colts have one of the better defenses in the NFL. They were even able to limit Patrick Mahomes in Week 6.
Fuller has 33 receptions, 444 yards, and three touchdowns on the season.
*We will update if and when more information becomes available on Fuller's injury.