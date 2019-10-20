Will Fuller Leaves Game with Hamstring Injury By Bobby Burack | Oct 20 2019 Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

One of the more important games of the day is the AFC South showdown between the Colts and Texans. And Texans wide receiver Will Fuller may not return to game, currently listed as questionable, after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter.

#Texans Injury Update: WR Will Fuller V is questionable with a hamstring injury. #HOUvsIND — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 20, 2019

It was already going to be a tough outing for the Texans offensively. The Colts have one of the better defenses in the NFL. They were even able to limit Patrick Mahomes in Week 6.

Fuller has 33 receptions, 444 yards, and three touchdowns on the season.

*We will update if and when more information becomes available on Fuller's injury.