Will Ferrell Reportedly Has a New Series About a Controversial New Golf League in the Works
From the How Did They Ever Think of This Idea Department comes a report from Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, who has the scoop on what will be a highly anticipated project destined to ruffle a few feathers while providing some laughs.
In what is shaping up to become one of the biggest TV comedy packages to hit the marketplace in awhile, Will Ferrell & Jessica Elbaum’s Gloria Sanchez Productions and Rian Johnson& Ram Bergman’sT-Street have teamed up to develop a comedy TV series as a starring vehicle for Ferrell, I have learned.
No one would comment but I hear the series revolves around a professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league competing with the PGA.
That should be pretty interesting. Could you even imagine if a charismatic player suddenly found his or herself at the center of such a maelstrom? The content would be bountiful and well-clicked.
Remarkably, the article says this would be the first comedy television project for Ferrell since he was on Saturday Night Live. It would certainly not be his foray into a sports-driven area, having tackled figure skating, car racing, basketball, and playing in all of those Spring Training games.
Equally exciting to the source material here is how any real upstart league might respond to its portrayal.