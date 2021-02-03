Will Ferrell, Awkwafina, and Kenan Thompson Team Up For GM Super Bowl Commercial
By Liam McKeone | Feb 3, 2021, 9:51 AM EST
The race among the brands to put out the most memorable Super Bowl commercial does not take place on the day of the Big Game, but rather the week leading up to it. Today, General Motors put out their best shot at that crown, and took the path well-traveled by loading up the commercial with memorable and comedic names.
Names like Will Ferrell, Awkwafina, and Kenan Thompson.
Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad
This got me thinking -- when was the last time we saw Will Ferrell in a movie? Like, on-screen? It's been a while, it feels like. He last played a central figure in a feature film as the dad in the Lego Movie 2, which somehow only came out in 2019.
As a part of this important research, I also found out via IMDB that there is a Between 2 Ferns movie. That immediately jumps to the top of my must-watch list.
Oh, right. The commercial. Pretty funny, eh?