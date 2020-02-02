Will Cain Surprises Zach Thomas Superfan With Zach Thomas
By Kyle Koster | Feb 02 2020
The sadness of the Super Bowl Industrial Complex can get a bit draining, even for those in town to cover the big game. But it does provide an opportunity for magical moments between people who may have otherwise never met. From The Something Positive Department comes this tale of Will Cain chatting up a hotel bartender then combining forces with Zach Thomas to make a dream become reality.
Thomas came close to being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week, but missed out. It appears it didn't damper his spirits or keep him from raising those who reveled in his stellar career.
Extremely pure moment here. Proof positive that you should always meet your heroes as you'll never be disappointed.