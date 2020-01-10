Will Cain's Tribute to Dallas Radio Legend Mike Rhyner Was Phenomenal
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 10 2020
On Monday, Dallas radio legend Mike Rhyner announced his retirement. Tributes poured in from across the radio landscape, but none was more poignant or touching than Will Cain's.
On his eponymous show, the host discussed his love for Rhyner's long-running program on SportsRadio 1310 The Ticket in Dallas. The man known as "The Old Grey Wolf" clearly had a serious impact on Cain.
Here's what he had to say:
Rhyner almost single-handedly launched The Ticket back in 1994 and his show The Hardline was wildly successful in the 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. timeslot. He will clearly be missed by many who listened over the years.