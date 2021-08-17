Fox News' Will Cain Wonders if Joe Biden is in Charge
By Stephen Douglas
Will Cain is hosting FOX News Primetime this week. On Monday night he had journalist Julie Kelly on Monday night to discuss America pulling out of Afghanistan. Cain wanted to know, while trying to figure out who is to blame for the aftermath, "Is Joe Biden in charge? Was he the one making these decisions and was he making them alone?"
An excellent question as Kelly pointed out. Is the president in charge? Is Joe Biden making decisions on his own or is he getting input from other high ranking officials? Cain's questions seem to make it sound like he thinks Biden should be making the decisions alone, but that also feels like something Cain and many at various cable news outlets would have issues with.