Wildfire Causes Golf Tournament to Be Suspended in Surrey, England
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 07 2020
The Rose Ladies Grand Final at Wentworth has been suspended because of a wildfire that is creeping toward the course. Images and video of the fire looming near the course are absolutely incredible. The fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m local time, an hour before the third round began. The course has been evacuated.
The fire is closest to the 10th hole and smoke can be seen for miles.
The Wentworth West Course is located Virginia Water, Surrey, on the outskirts of London, about nine miles south of Windsor Castle. It was originally opened in 1926, and a course redesign by Ernie Els was completed in 2017.