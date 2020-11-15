Wild Weather With Wind and Hail Postpones Browns - Texans Game in Cleveland
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 15, 2020, 1:17 PM EST
Winter weather has come to Cleveland and it is the latest thing to mess up the NFL schedule in 2020.
The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans were sent back to their locker room right before kickoff of one of the NFL's five 1 p.m. games on Sunday. The game is currently expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Fans in attendance were told to leave their seats and seek shelter. Wind is howling and goalposts are swaying and there are reports of hail. It looks and sounds absolutely miserable, but when you're already attending a football game in a pandemic, a little lousy weather isn't going to discourage you.