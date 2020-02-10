Wil Myers Hit an Inside-the-Park Home Run
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Wil Myers blasted a drive to deep center and casually trotted down the first-base line. When the ball failed to leave the yard and caromed off a leaping Jacoby Ellsbury, he turned on the afterburners to sprint around the bases for a stand-up inside-the-park home run.
He was able to do this because he wasn’t weighed down by either an extraneous L in his first name or batting gloves. Carlos Beltran’s complete disinterest in participating in the play from right field didn’t hurt either.
RELATED: GIF: Blonde Yankees Fan Was Irate After Not Catching Home Run Ball
RELATED: Bartolo Colon Carried His Bat Halfway Up the Line on a Brisk Gallop to First Base
RELATED: Peyton Manning Paid a Visit to Derek Jeter at Yankee Stadium [UPDATE: Eli Has Arrived]