White Sox Sign Yasmani Grandal to Franchise-Record $73 Million Contract By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 21 2019 Rob Carr/Getty Images

Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox have added a big log to baseball's hot stove discussions.

The team announced on Thursday that they inked the All-Star catcher to a four-year deal worth $73 million. It's the richest contract in franchise history, besting the previous best of $68 million granted to Jose Abreu in 2013.

OFFICIAL: The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a four-year, $73-million contract with free agent All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal (@YazmanianDVL08). Under terms of the agreement, Grandal will receive $18.25 million per year from 2020-2023. pic.twitter.com/dczzZo8UTE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 21, 2019

Grandal, 31, has been named to two All-Star teams, including the most recent National League edition as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cuban-born catcher earned career-highs in 2019 with 28 home runs and 77 runs batted in, helping Milwaukee reach back-to-back postseasons for the first time since 1981-82. Grandal entered as the first-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds in 2010, and made his debut in 2012 with San Diego. After three seasons with the Padres, he spent four years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, appearing in two World Series.

Armed with young talent, Chicago is looking to end a playoff drought that entered its 11th year last season. 2019 All-Star James McCann was the team's primary catcher last season, backed up by Wellington Castillo in what became a 72-89 campaign. Other notable names Grandal joins on the roster include first baseman Abreu, shortstop Tim Anderson, and third baseman Yoan Moncada.