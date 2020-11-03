White Sox Congratulate Rick Renteria on Being a Finalist for Manager of the Year Three Weeks After Firing Him
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 2, 2020, 8:03 PM EST
Rick Renteria has been named a finalist for American League Manager of the Year. That revelation comes exactly three weeks after the Chicago White Sox fired him following four seasons of service. So Renteria was good at his job, just not good enough for the White Sox.
In an odd move, the organization that kicked him to the curb congratulated him on Monday:
Renteria struggled in his first three seasons with the White Sox but the team turned it around in 2020. The Sox finished 35-25 (.583) and finished second in the AL Central. A young, talented squad that finally began to realize its potential, Chicago was a dark horse candidate to reach the World Series. Unfortunately, the Sox lost in the AL Wild Card round to the Oakland Athletics.
Still, it was a successful season and it appeared Renteria had helped the team develop a winner that would be a force to be reckoned with moving forward. Sadly, he won't be managing it anymore, as the Sox decided to fire him and made the inexplicable decision to hire Tony La Russa as his replacement.
While everyone is questioning whether La Russa will work out, Renteria is getting nominated for an award for the job he did in 2020. This really has been a crazy year.