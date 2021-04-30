White Sox Fans Erupted in Cheers Over Bears Drafting Justin Fields
Justin Fields is a member of the Chicago Bears. In a massive move on Thursday night, the Bears traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to land Fields with the 11th pick. It seemed everyone in Chicago was thrilled Fields would be the team's new franchise quarterback. That extended to baseball fans gathered on the South Side.
In the second inning of the White Sox-Tigers game, the crowd absolutely erupted in between pitches. The announcers didn't quite know what was happening, then quickly realized it was in reaction to the Bears landing Fields.
Check it out:
That's awesome, and speaks to the excitement in Chicago for Fields.
Fields was an absolute stud at Ohio State, accounting for 78 touchdowns in 22 starts while going 20-2 as a starter. He has a strong, accurate arm and the mobility to extend plays. Hopefully Matt Nagy knows how to use him.
In the span of an evening, the Bears went from having Andy Dalton under center and no clear succession plan, to securing their future with Fields. That's a good night and worth celebrating, even if you're at a baseball game.