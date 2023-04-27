White Sox Fan Annihilates Underachieving Franchise In Brutal Call to ESPN 100
The Chicago White Sox are an absolute mess, not just on the field, but off. So far in 2023, the Southsiders are 7-18 and are already seven games back in the AL Central. Over the past few seasons, they've been one of MLB's most disappointing teams. And their fans are fed up with it. Well, one fan in particular.
On Wednesday, a caller to Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000 in Chicago lit into the White Sox, eviscerating the franchise in one of the best sports talk radio calls I've ever heard.
The caller, a newly-minted legend named Berto, went in on the White Sox. From the players, to management to owner Jerry Reinsdorf, he took the organization piece by piece and just left it sitting there in tatters. I was a thing of beauty.
Check this out:
Man that's just so brutal. The call was long, but somehow efficient. It covered broad topics but remained incredibly specific. It was a rant that ranked up their with the best Stephen A. Smith or Colin Cowherd could conjure.
Berto is now a certified Chicago sports talk legend. Jim Rome needs to get in touch with him for the Smack-Off. We can't let his first call be his last.