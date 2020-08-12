White Sox Broadcast Booth Loves The Athletic
By Kyle Koster | Aug 12 2020
It has to be tough for employees of The Athletic to continue putting out content over the past week after being given a death sentence from a prominent and anonymous former CEO, but professionalism is showing up and doing the damn job in the face of certain peril. Or at least that's what the YMCA told me when I tried to snake my way out of coaching a bunch of surprisingly unruly tee-ball enthusiasts.
It must help, then, to get full-throated endorsements from luminaries like Jason Benetti and Steve Stone, who heaped a heaping helping of praise on the paywalled product during this afternoon's White Sox-Tigers game.
Anyone who has been enjoying televised baseball this year has seen the symbiotic relationship between MLB TV, Sprint, and The Athletic.
I am not an expert on this type of thing but I have to imagine getting free advertising during a midweek day game between two American League Central teams is the type of press you just can't put a price on. Believe it was a major plot point in Mad Men.