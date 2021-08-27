White House Marine Sentry Hears Scary Thunder, Gets the Hell Out of There
Standing stoically outside the White House is a pretty sweet gig for any Marine Sentry qualified to do so. The gig combines obvious importance with the opportunity to get some facetime on camera. Usually not on one of the networks, of course, but C-Span might go to a live shot of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When that happens, the best any solider can hope for is to be looking especially cool, calm and collected. Which is typically an easy task.
It is not, however, when a thunderous lightning strike happens in near proximity. When that happens, well, the human reflexes take over. And in his defense, it was super loud.
The is the real-life manifestation of the Imma Head Out meme. Our man here simply did the math and decided that he could do the job just as well from the safety of the hallway. Respect to him for realizing it's about working smarter, not harder. And that getting electrocuted could have an adverse affect on his performance.
Discretion is the better part of valor.