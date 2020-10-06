White House Press Area in No Way Resembles Dystopian Scene
By Kyle Koster | Oct 06 2020
It's back to work at the White House, where an untold number of staffers have contracted COVID-19 and seem publicly indifferent yet privately panicked about the whole thing. Press covering this never-boring administration will be punching in for yet another roller coaster of a day. Or week. Or three months. Whatever. And they'll be doing it as people in Hazmat suits spray indiscriminately.
On one hand, it's nice to see some precautions being taken.
On the other, this is simply not the scene one wants to walk into knowing they'll be amid plenty of potentially sick people in an enclosed space.
As always, imagine showing this clip to someone a year ago. Their first reaction would not be that things in the future are going great.