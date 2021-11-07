Where is College GameDay Week 11?
The weekly ritual of waiting for the announcement of where College GameDay will be can be painful for fans of particular schools. The presence of GameDay on campus does not only mean the students get to be on television with creative signs-- it is a sign of legitimacy for schools around the country. College GameDay only goes to the best games each week, the ones with the most meaning. If Lee Corso is on your campus choosing a mascot head to wear, then your school is legit in the eyes of the college football community.
All that and more is why it's fun to keep track of the GameDay movement. This week, College GameDay visited the University of Cincinnati, whose Bearcats were ranked No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the year. The week before they were in East Lansing for Michigan-Michigan State. Now the question is where they'll be for Week 11.
College GameDay Week 11
On Sunday morning, College GameDay announced they'll be traveling to Oxford, Mississippi to preside over the upcoming Texas A&M game against Ole Miss. The No. 13 ranked Aggies are coming off a dominant win over No. 12 Auburn and should be in for a sizable jump up the AP poll. No. 15 Ole Miss, meanwhile, just took down Liberty and have some momentum going to keep rising in the rankings. It'll be a fun day.