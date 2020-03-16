When Will Sports Return and What Will They Look Like?
By The Big Lead | Mar 16 2020
The sports world is on infinite hiatus. Things escalated quickly and will likely continue to do so. It may be best to set expectations low regarding their return and what they look like upon that return. The Big Lead's Brian Giuffra and Kyle Koster tried to wrap their heads around the enormity of the situation, discussing how long this break may be, how people are coping, how leagues are responding, and any reasons for hope.
