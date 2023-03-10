When is Online Sports Betting Legal in Massachusetts?
Is Sports Betting Legal in Massachusetts?
It's been a long and winding road getting mobile sports betting legalized in Massachusetts, but I can officially confirm that, yes, online sports betting in Mass is legal starting today, Friday, March 10.
State representatives passed a bill to legalize sports betting way back in 2021, but the first mobile sports bets didn't become legal until 10 AM today.
Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Promo Code
Although Mass should be a big player in the sports betting game, only five mobile sportsbooks are legal and operational in the state today: DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, Barstool Sportsbook.
DraftKings, the only sportsbook currently based and founded in Massachusetts, has the best sign-up offer currently available: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED. All new users based in Massachusetts have to do to claim this offer is follow these steps.
- Sign up for DraftKings using this link
- Deposit $5 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any game
Boom, just like that, you'll get $200 in bonus bets deposited right into your account as soon as your first bet settles. It doesn't matter if that first bet wins or loses. All that matters is you use the link above, deposit $5 or more and make your first bet.
It's taken us over a year to get to this point, and now is the time to have some fun betting on sports. The Celtics and Bruins are killing it. March Madness is upon us. The MLB season is just around the corner. It's time to take watching sports to the next level in Massachusetts.
The best place to start is the hometown heroes DraftKings. Sign up there now and Get $200 GUARANTEED on only a $5 bet. Happy hunting.
